The area’s biggest annual holiday toy drive, Christmas is for Kids, officially kicks off Sunday.
Phone lines open from noon to 2 p.m. when donors can call to be matched to a child. The phone number is 508-226-0911.
The lines will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, reopen starting Monday, Nov. 29, and remain open from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 11.
Cash donations can be left at Rockland Trust, 490 Pleasant St. (Route 123), Attleboro, MA 02703; or Bluestone Bank at the following locations: 3 Taunton St., Plainville, MA 02762 or 225 West Main St., Norton, MA 02766.
Here are a few upcoming toy drives:
- Attleboro Police Department: From 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, stuff a cruiser at Burlington Coat Factory, 287 Washington St. (Route 1), South Attleboro.
- Tondreau Memorial Toy Drive: 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Skyroc Brewery, 11 Riverbank Road, Unit A, Attleboro.
Ongoing drives through Dec. 11:
- An Unlikely Story bookstore, Plainville: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 26 through Dec. 24, book drive and gift wrapping for donations.
- Attleboro District Court: blankets
- Achin’s Garage, North Attleboro: toys
- Bristol County Savings Bank, North Attleboro: pajama drive
- Emery Board, Plainville: toys and gift cards
- Aiken School, Seekonk: gift cards, toys and socks
- Norton High School: gift cards
- Family Medicine Associates: 562 Washington St., South Attleboro; 500 East Washington St., North Attleboro.
- Norton Fire Department: toys
- Old Navy store, North Attleboro
- Rehoboth Congregational Church: PJ’s
“So many other groups have already stepped up and been matched to children, such as Attleboro City Hall, Attleboro Rotary, Autoparts International, Blackstone Valley Harley owners group, Central Congregational Church, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, John Hancock Retirement Services, Leach Garner, Macy’s, Evangelical Church, and of course the South Attleboro Lions,” Christmas is for Kids organizer Kelly Fox said.
