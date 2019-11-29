ATTLEBORO — Christmas Is For Kids has more than 800 children hoping for gifts from donors this year, and efforts are underway to brighten their holiday.
Meanwhile, Kelly Fox, who is again leading the effort, says she would not be surprised to see the list of children grow by another 50.
The charity is asking area residents to call for information about selecting a child to purchase gifts for.
Volunteers began sorting and bagging items Monday and will continue to do so through December. Coats and boots for 100 children were packaged.
The donor line for Christmas Is For Kids is 508-226-0911. It is open weekdays starting from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 to 5 p.m.
Fox said about half of the children on the list have been matched with donors so far.
There will be several events in the area for gift collecting. They are:
Attleboro Police Department will hold a stuff-a-cruiser event at Burlington Coat Factory on Dec. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
An Unlikely Story in Plainville will have a book drive through Dec 24.
Northeast Generals’ hockey team will be collecting toys at the New England Sports Village ice rink during November and December.
Family Medicine Associates of South Attleboro at 562 Washington St, South Attleboro, is also collecting toys.
And the Norton Fire Department has a toy drop-off at its station.
