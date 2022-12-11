ATTLEBORO -- Christmas is for Kids pretty much wrapped up its 40th anniversary year Saturday with resounding success and will be making it a merry Christmas for about 800 area children.

Each year, about 800 to 1,000 children in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norton, Seekonk and Rehoboth are helped by the gift drive, which is under the Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children.