ATTLEBORO -- Christmas is for Kids pretty much wrapped up its 40th anniversary year Saturday with resounding success and will be making it a merry Christmas for about 800 area children.
Each year, about 800 to 1,000 children in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norton, Seekonk and Rehoboth are helped by the gift drive, which is under the Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children.
This holiday season, every child’s wish will be fulfilled.
“Although not every child was matched to a donor, we received so much in general gifts in both toys and clothing, we have been able to complete the wish lists by shopping internally or by using some of the cash that was donated to us to purchase the items we did not have in house,” said Kelly Fox, who has spearheaded Christmas is for Kids for years.
So how many gifts have piled up at Christmas is for Kids headquarters?
“I’m sure it numbers in the thousands since, on average, we give a new coat, snow boots and pajamas to every child who needs them. We also add additional clothing as requested, perhaps new shirts or pants or hoodies,” Fox said. “Then we add toys, and depending on the age or requests, we could be adding a few or several toys in each bag, plus for the teens, sometimes they ask for gift cards.”
The drive began in the fall.
“Donations have been coming in steadily. Several local companies called early to match to children and have been very generous in their donations to match up to the wish lists,” Fox said. “We’ve also had several companies do toy drives and this has allowed us to complete wishes when donors may not have been able to add toys the children may have requested.”
Fox noted that having the flexibility to add gifts in-house allowed volunteers to complete bags quickly, instead of having to send volunteers out shopping or to wait for deliveries from online orders.
“Our Amazon and An Unlikely Story Bookstore wish lists allowed donors to give us very targeted gifts based specifically on children’s wishes,” Fox added.
Drive organizers had hoped to have all donations in by Saturday, which was the deadline for those interested in donating to call.
“It looks like some items will come in next week,” Fox said.
“If that happens, we may have to make some deliveries ourselves if what we need arrives past what we hope will be our final day to have local social service agencies as well as parents pick up.”
The annual Christmas drive will achieve its mission of putting smiles on hundreds of kids faces because of countless donors and volunteers.
“We are so grateful for the help of the community once again to ensure that the program was a success through donations and by volunteers with their care and kindness shown with every bag of magic they create,” Fox said.