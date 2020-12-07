While every year for Christmas Is For Kids is “amazing,” according to chairperson Kelly Fox, the 2020 Christmas season, in the midst of a pandemic with its social and financial repercussions, brought a different sort of challenge, and in the end, magic.
Even as the donation center was obliged to close early on Saturday due to the wintry mix, the nonprofit organization was still able to receive — and deliver — numerous gift donations for the area’s needy children in the upcoming holiday season.
Even with coronavirus regulations “deconstructing and reconstructing” the organization’s usual operations, such as sharply curtailing the number of people that could be in the donation center to a maximum of 25, Fox and her team pulled together to make everything work.
“Talk about the Christmas Is For Kids magic: to be able to get through the season with no (volunteers) getting sick,” Fox said.
And amid those challenges, not only was the daily work able to get done, the organization was successful in matching all the children.
“(The volunteers) were able to stay safe and healthy — when you think about what we’ve done, I’m in awe of my volunteers,” Fox said.
This year, there are 10 local social service agencies working with Christmas Is For Kids, but there were 140 parents outside the agencies who came directly the center for help.
Between those families alone, there were over 300 children in need of gifts.
Highest numbers
Fox says these are the highest numbers she and her volunteers can remember.
This season, there are over 700 children being matched to donors, and on Saturday, the needed donations kept coming.
Fox said that other local community organizations, such as the Honey Dew Foundation, CVS, the Attleboro Rotary and Central Congregation Church, pitched in to help.
And one donor gave Christmas Is For Kids a sizable monetary donation, although Fox declined to reveal who the person was or the amount of the donation — saying only that it was “in the thousands” and would “make a huge difference.”
But in the era of the coronavirus pandemic and its financial repercussions, Fox completely understands why cash donations were not as high as in the organization’s previous years.
Fox is also attuned to a common situation many families, whether they are being assisted by the organization or not, are facing due to COVID-19.
“This conundrum parents are facing puts them in a position to support their kids with schoolwork, and it doesn’t allow them to keep a full-time job out of the house,” Fox said.
Regardless, many donors still made time to donate in whatever way they were able during challenging times, and Fox was equally as grateful to them for their efforts.
Fox said that as long as the rest of the donations are in by Monday or Tuesday, Christmas Is For Kids will be in good shape for this season’s remaining distribution of gift bags.
“If everyone brings in what they’ve promised on time, I feel confident we can take care of everyone we promised,” Fox said.
