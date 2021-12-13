ATTLEBORO — The final donation drop-off day for Christmas Is For Kids on Saturday brought approximately 50 bags from area donors, as well as 400 toys from Elite Boxing’s toy drive in North Attleboro, marking another successful and fulfilling year for the nonprofit organization.
The majority of donors with their gift bags came to the Christmas Is For Kids headquarters on County Street just before the heavy, windswept rains passed through the area.
For the 840 needy area children who might not otherwise have had a toy for Christmas, Christmas Is For Kids chairperson Kelly Fox praised the donors’ meticulous attention to detail when purchasing gifts.
“You can really tell, when you look at the donor bags, they’ve really gone out of their way to make sure they’ve matched the request carefully, which has been wonderful,” Fox said. “They’ve really put a lot of love, care and thought into what they bought.”
While Fox said there are some children whose gift requests still need to be filled, she was “not concerned” about completing those requests, thanks to the timely generosity of the community and the subsequent Christmas Is For Kids inventory.
“We’ll get everyone done,” Fox said confidently.
However, even as Fox still wanted committed donors to ensure that the online orders from such companies as Amazon would arrive by Monday, Fox said that Saturday’s donation day had gone “very well.”
“The donors have been fantastic; the volunteers have worked tirelessly,” she said.
Saturday was also marked by a visit from State Representative Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro; City Councilor Ty Waterman, and U.S. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton.
Each of the dignitaries got a first-hand look at the “whole (Christmas Is For Kids) process from beginning to end,” as Fox said, with the men also helping to fill two bags of donations.
“I think they were happy to know the kids were being well-taken care of,” Fox said. “We certainly enjoyed having all three of them here.”
While Christmas Is For Kids had to get through another season still shadowed by COVID-19, Fox and her volunteers still firmly stuck to the pandemic protocol, with mask-wearing and a vaccine mandate for those who came into the headquarters to work.
Fox said that she, and everyone else, were “acutely aware” that if anyone got sick, the Christmas Is For Kids operations would have been shut down, but fortunately, everyone stayed healthy and able to complete the 2021 season.
“As always, we’re eternally grateful to the community,” Fox said. “We are simply the conduit of the community’s generosity to the children that are helped.”
