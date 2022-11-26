Just days after Thanksgiving, several Attleboro area towns kick off their Christmas celebrations this weekend.
Other communities events are slated to be held next weekend, including in Attleboro.
The rundown this weekend is as follows:
The 67th Annual Downtown Associates of North Attleboro Santa Parade is set to kick off at 3 p.m. Sunday through downtown.
The town’s annual tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Veterans Park at 43 South Washington St.
Also Sunday, downtown businesses are presenting “Kringle Mart” from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Bristol Masonic Lodge, 46 South Washington St. Local vendors will sell items and the Masons will sell food and hot chocolate. There will also be free photographs with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus starting at 4:30 p.m., a beer garden, kids’ activities and the North Attleboro Food Collaborative will be collecting donations, with donors getting raffle tickets.
And finally, area runners and walkers can work off extra calories from Thanksgiving and help the area’s biggest local gift drive, Christmas is for Kids, by participating in the inaugural Leftover Turkey Trot 5K at 11 a.m. Sunday at town hall.
Participants are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy. Cost is $25 and no cash accepted day of event; visit www.nattleboro.com.
The annual “Light Uptown” event returns Saturday, and with $25,000 has been expanded to more lights and over a dozen activities throughout the day planned by area groups on the Common and at participating locations including the senior center, Boyden Library and Bethany Congregational Church.
Scheduled events include kids crafts, a vendor fair, Christmas carols, storytime, movie, and dance performance, culminating in the annual holiday tree lighting at the common by Santa Claus. For a complete schedule of events, visit foxboroughma.gov.
The Downtown Business Association’s Christmas Parade begins at 3 p.m. Sunday on the North Common, and Santa’s Elves will distribute candy.
Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department’s annual tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. on the South Common, rain or shine.
The Mansfield Elk’s will serve free coffee and hot chocolate while supplies last. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive for the “countdown” of the holiday lights. Children are invited to share their holiday gift requests.
Join select board members and other town officials for the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. Sunday on the Town Common.
