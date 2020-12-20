In a timely appearance, with winter arriving and Christmas coming, what some believe could be the “Star of Bethlehem” is set to show itself in the sky Monday.
However, it won’t actually be a star but the once in a multi-century apparent merger of the planets Jupiter and Saturn as they will appear as one bright planet.
How rare is the double-planet event? The last time the two planets were aligned this close was way back in the year 1226.
Those in this region hoping for a close look are advised to look toward the southwest sky roughly an hour after sunset. Telescopes are not essential but would make the celestial event more prominent.
While the planets will appear as a singular object, they will still be about 450 million miles apart.
Jupiter — the largest planet in our solar system — will be the brighter of the two planets. Saturn is known for its colorful rings.
The forecast, unfortunately, calls for cloudy weather in these parts, meteorologists say.
And temperatures should run in the upper 20s, but will feel like the low 20s.
Because of the virus pandemic, the observatory at Wheaton College in Norton won’t be open to the public as it usually is for special astronomical events.
“Unfortunately, we are not doing anything at Wheaton because the buildings have been closed due to the pandemic,” said Dipankar Maitra of the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Wheaton.
But Maitra and other astronomers are eagerly looking forward to the not even once-in-a-lifetime occurrence.
The planet “merger” also took place during Galileo’s time in the 17th century, but was near the sun and difficult to see, and the two planets were not as close together as they will be Monday or the 13th century.
Some astrologers are calling the event the dawn of a new era — perhaps a hopeful sign from the heavens in what has been dark times with a deadly virus still circulating around the globe.
Some believe the conjunction of the planets was responsible for what was believed to be the Star of Bethlehem.
In fact, there are those questioning whether the Christmas Star is making a comeback during Monday’s winter solstice — the first day of the new season and the longest night in the northern hemisphere all year.
