Christmas Tree Shops, the longtime Massachusetts-based retail chain with stores in North Attleboro and Foxboro, has filed for bankruptcy as expected.
The Wall Street Journal on Friday reported the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, saying the retail store chain plans to emerge from bankruptcy by August with most of its stores remaining open.
The company intends to close 10 underperforming stores, however, the report said. It did not specify which ones.
The Middleboro-based company has no plans to look for a buyer, it added.
On Thursday, the WSJ reported the bankruptcy filing was imminent, saying the company had hired a Boston law firm to prepare it.
Christmas Tree Shops is a discount home goods chain known for its slogan: “Don’t you just love a bargain?”
It has stores on Route 1 in North Attleboro and in Patriot Place off Route 1 in Foxboro.
There are 80 Christmas Tree Shops, with 15 in Massachusetts and two in Rhode Island.
The company’s roots stretch back to the 1950s when there was a summertime store on Cape Cod, The Christmas Tree Gift Shop. There are three Christmas Tree Shops on the Cape, including Hyannis.
The company’s travails come in the wake of several retail chain store bankruptcies, including recently Bed, Bath & Beyond.
It has had stores in the area, including in North Attleboro, Foxboro and Seekonk.
Bed, Bath & Beyond, which owned the Christmas Tree Shops until 2020, is closing its stores.