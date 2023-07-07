Christmas Tree Shops is holding a going-out-of-business sale, even though the bankrupt retailer has been given a little more time to find investors.
The Middleboro-based discount home goods company announced the sale Friday on its website.
Customers have two weeks, until July 21, to spend gift cards.
All 74 remaining stores, including 13 in Massachusetts and two in Rhode Island, are holding the closing sales.
The company has a North Attleboro store on Route 1 and a Foxboro one in Patriot Place, also on Route 1.
The company, which in May filed for bankruptcy, hasn’t been able to pay lenders under a court-approved bankruptcy plan. It has defaulted on a $45 million loan taken out to pay employees and restructure, leading creditors to end that aid, The Wall Street Journal reported.
A judge late last week ordered funding for the “likely liquidation process” unless a buyer could be found within about a week.
At a hearing Friday morning in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware, the company was granted a few more days to find additional investors in a last-minute move to save the business. The case is scheduled to resume Wednesday.
Chairman Marc Salkovitz testified in court that lenders asked for closing sales to begin Friday “so that we don’t have to pay September rents because we would be done and out of those stores before the end of August.”
The May bankruptcy plan led to the closing of 10 under-performing stores, including two in Massachusetts: in Sagamore and Falmouth on Cape Cod. The business hoped to “emerge a financially stronger retailer” by August with most of its stores.
However, an attorney for the stores said in court the company doesn’t have the time nor the money to go forward with the plan to exit bankruptcy.
Sales have been off as stores weren’t able to restock shelves fast enough, the company said in court.
Other stores in Massachusetts are in Avon, Holyoke, Hyannis, Lynnfield, Natick, North Dartmouth, Orleans, Pembroke, Shrewsbury, Somerville and West Dennis.
The company’s roots stretch back to the 1950s when there was a summertime store on Cape Cod, The Christmas Tree Gift Shop, but its true beginning as Christmas Tree Shops was in 1970.
Until the spring closings, there were 82 Christmas Tree Shops in 20 states on the East Coast.
The company’s travails come in the wake of several retail chain store bankruptcies and closings, including recently Bed, Bath & Beyond, which has had stores in the area, including in North Attleboro, Foxboro and Seekonk.
Bed, Bath & Beyond, which owned the Christmas Tree Shops from 2003 until 2020, is closing its stores. The Foxboro store is among those, but remains open for now.
The current owner of Christmas Three Shops, Handhil Holdings, a private company, in 2022 updated the store’s brand logo to feature “CTS” and get away from the misconception outside New England the business sells just Christmas-themed items.
Retailers, especially those that sell housewares, have struggled as customers have switched to online shopping, mostly through Amazon, and at other big-box stores such as Target and Walmart. US shoppers have also been cutting back on their spending on discretionary goods as interest rates rise.
