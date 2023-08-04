The last day to search for a bargain at the Christmas Tree Shops in North Attleboro and Foxboro is expected to be Saturday, Aug. 12.
While some of the chain’s stores have closed already, including on Cape Cod and in Warwick, R.I., the local stores remain open and store employees said they are scheduled to close Aug. 12.
The company has announced all stores will close by that date.
Both local stores are off Route 1, with the Foxboro one in Patriot Place.
Last weekend, seven Christmas Tree Shops in New England shut their doors for good. Eight remain in Massachusetts, according to the company’s website.
There had been about 80 stores in 20 states on the East Coast, including 13 in Massachusetts.
The stores sell Christmas and other holiday items along with a variety of home goods.
All merchandise is on sale from 30% to 80% off, with new items still being put on shelves, the retailer said. Coupons and gift cards are no longer accepted.
While the initial days of the going-out-of business sales saw holiday items marked down by half, other items were only marked down by 10%.
That didn’t stop bargain hunters from swarming the stores, and shelves have been steadily emptying.
After more than 50 years in business, the Middleboro-based chain announced it was closing in June after being unable to emerge from bankruptcy.
The May bankruptcy plan led to the closing of 10 under-performing stores, including two in Massachusetts: Sagamore and Falmouth on Cape Cod, where the business had its start.
Hilco Merchant Resources is overseeing Christmas Tree Shops’ liquidation.
The current owner of the company is Handhil Holdings, which bought it in 2020 from Bed Bath and Beyond, which also filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.
Retailers, especially those that sell housewares, have struggled as customers have switched to online shopping, mostly through Amazon, and at other big-box stores such as Target and Walmart. U.S. shoppers have also been cutting back on their spending on discretionary goods as interest rates rise.