REHOBOTH — Ready to get rid of your Christmas tree?
Gale Smith of Winsome Winn Farm in Rehoboth wants them. More specifically, her herd of goats want them.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
REHOBOTH — Ready to get rid of your Christmas tree?
Gale Smith of Winsome Winn Farm in Rehoboth wants them. More specifically, her herd of goats want them.
It turns out goats love to eat the needles off Christmas trees and they will strip the bark off them as well.
Goats are foragers. They like to eat bushes and shrubs, Smith said, but there are less of those items available — especially during the winter months — so Christmas trees are a treat.
Smith said the trees have a lot of vitamin C and the needles contain something that helps reduce internal parasites in the goats.
She and her husband, originally from Lexington, have about 22 goats they brought with them from the Charleston, S.C., area when they moved to Rehoboth to be closer to their granddaughter two years ago.
They arrived in a snowstorm in January 2021 and had to shuffle chickens and goats through the snow into a barn.
“(The goats) weren’t quite sure what the snow was,” Smith said.
She said they started putting out the word for Christmas trees that first year and got about 25.
So far this year they have received four or five, but it’s early yet.
“I expect to get a lot more,” Smith said. “I’d love to get 100 trees. That would keep them busy. Goats are like little kids, if you don’t keep them occupied they get into trouble.”
Anyone who wants to donate their Christmas tree can call her to make arrangements to drop it off or they can leave it in front of her garage.
The farm is located at 74 Summer St.; the phone number is 843-851-0205.
Families with kids often like to come and feed the tree to the goats themselves.
“It’s fun for the kids to see the goats eat the trees,” Smith said.
Those who donate a tree must be sure there are no ornaments, lights, wires or tinsel on it and that it has not been treated with chemicals such as fire retardants or anti-desiccants, she said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.