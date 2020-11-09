NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Has anyone seen a heavy-set man in a red suit planting Christmas trees in potholes on Route 1?
Whoever was responsible for the act may have been well-intentioned, but authorities say it could have ended badly. An unsuspecting motorist could have been forced to swerve to avoid the trees and crashed, police Capt. Joseph DiRenzo said.
Three small trees were discovered about 7 a.m. Monday in the area of Fashion Crossing and subsequently removed by police.
Any pothole repairs along Route 1 are the responsibility of the state because it is a state highway.
Police posted photos of the trees on their Facebook page Monday morning but the post was later taken down.
