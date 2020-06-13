Chuck E. Cheese is nearing bankruptcy and may have to close all its restaurants, including one in South Attleboro Square off Route 1.
Meanwhile, JC Penney at Emerald Square mall, also off Route 1, in North Attleboro is not on the initial list of stores that the retail giant is closing.
Chuck E. Cheese, the children/family-friendly chain, is known for its arcade games, pizza parties, play zones and mouse mascot.
The restaurant company is on the brink of Chapter 11 bankruptcy and talking to lenders to raise money, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Its parent company, CEC Entertainment Inc., is nearly $1 billion in debt and trying to secure $200 million in loans, the report said.
The report also indicated the company has a $1.9 million quarterly payment due at the end of the month.
Chuck E. Cheese reported in April first-quarter sales were expected to be down by 21.9 % compared to 2019.
There are currently over 615 Chuck E. Cheese locations in the world, according to the restaurant's website.
While several retail store chains have filed for bankruptcy or closed in these coronavirus times, Chuck E. Cheese is among the first restaurants to be in such a situation.
JCPenney, one of three anchors at the Emerald Square mall in North Attleboro, last month filed for bankruptcy and announced plans to close 242 stores, but North Attleboro is not on the list released last week of the first 154 stores set to close.
Macy's, another of the mall's three anchors, is closing 125 stores -- a fifth of its total, but the Emerald Square mall location is not listed.
Sears is the third anchor at Emerald Square, and has also had deep financial problems the past several years.
Pier 1 Imports furniture and home decor chain recently announced it was closing all its stores, including one in Seekonk.
