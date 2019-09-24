MANSFIELD — A developer is planning to put movie theaters in a vacant space at Mansfield Crossing.
Apple Cinemas is eyeing the former Sports Authority location in the shopping center off School Street.
Representatives of WS Development of Boston, which own Mansfield Crossing, recently appeared before the town’s planning board to discuss the plans.
The theater complex wouldn’t be that big, certainly not a megaplex, they said, but would include up to 10 screens for first-run movies. It would be a boutique-style cinema, with luxury seats and other amenities such as food and drink served in-seat, they said.
The plans come on the heels of residents at the spring annual town meeting approving a new entertainment zoning bylaw that allows for theaters at the site.
Victoria Maguire, development manager for WS Development, informed the planning board the rezoning paved the way for the Mansfield Crossing plans.
Family entertainment complexes such as theaters, cinemas, skating rinks, bowling alleys, arcades, and art studios are permitted if they are 65,000 square feet or less.
The cinema complex will be custom-designed for the site, Maguire said.
No opening date has been set.
Apple Cinemas has a complex in Cambridge and several locations in Connecticut.
There are also plans to improve visibility of Mansfield Crossing by trimming trees near its two large signs, Maguire told the planning board. The plaza, which opened in 2008, has ready highway access but can’t be seen from Interstate 495 because of the trees.
The lack of visibility of the signs was recently cited by potential tenants as a reason not to locate to Mansfield Crossing, Maguire said.
Planning board members agreed to send a letter of support to the state Department of Transportation (MassDOT) for the tree work, which would be in a state right-of-way.
Planning board members also inquired about the plaza’s plans to have little free libraries. They were told WS Development is working with Mansfield High School students on the project.
