MANSFIELD -- Stop & Shop on Route 106 was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a man robbed the Citizens Bank branch inside the grocery store claiming he had explosives in the building.
The robbery occurred about 3:30 p.m. and there were no immediate reports of any injuries.
The robber left the store on foot in an unknown direction.
Police were investigating and it was not yet known if the man had a getaway vehicle.
The robber was described as a white man in his late 50s or early 60s with gray hair. He was about 5-feet 7-inches tall. He wore a navy blue New England Patriots football hat, a black mask, an orange sweatshirt and gray pants.
Police surrounded Stop & Shop and blocked entrances to the parking lot.
Easton police was assisting local police and the FBI was responding to the scene.
Mansfield firefighters also responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.