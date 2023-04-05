Terps cannabis
Customers shop at Terps on Forest Street in Attleboro on April 20, 2022.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — City councilors this week approved a measure that will allow the sale of recreational marijuana in general business and planned highway business zones.

The vote, which came during the council’s Tuesday meeting, was 8-1. Eight votes were needed to approve the measure. Councilor Peter Blais cast the dissenting vote. The vote came two weeks before a 90-day deadline for a decision to be made.

