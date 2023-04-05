ATTLEBORO — City councilors this week approved a measure that will allow the sale of recreational marijuana in general business and planned highway business zones.
The vote, which came during the council’s Tuesday meeting, was 8-1. Eight votes were needed to approve the measure. Councilor Peter Blais cast the dissenting vote. The vote came two weeks before a 90-day deadline for a decision to be made.
If the council missed the deadline, it would have had to start over again with a new public hearing. It would have been the second time the panel would have had to start again.
The measure also changed the hours the recreational shops can operate.
The new hours are now extended from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Previously, marijuana retail stores had to close at 8 p.m.
Councilor Richard Conti, who stopped a vote previously with a charter objection, said some constituents contacted him with concerns about the new zones.
But Conti said there are very few spots that marijuana shops will be able to open in general business or highway business zones.
“It’s not likely to happen,” he said.
In a separate, but related action, the council struck a proposal to create an “overlay zone” for the sale of marijuana.
That vote was 9-0 and removed it from the council’s docket.
