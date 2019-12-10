ATTLEBORO — The annual winter parking ban has roiled residents for years and this year is no different.
As a result, city councilors Heather Porreca and Jay DiLisio are asking the council to establish a special committee to address the concerns.
“We’ve received multiple complaints from residents requesting a change in the ordinance,” Porreca said Tuesday. “It’s an enormous problem for our residents and it needs to be addressed in a full and formal way.”
The ordinance bans on-street parking from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., Dec.1 through March 31.
Porreca said an increasing number of motor vehicles combined with a limited amount of off-street parking has worsened the problem in recent years and it’s time to look into changing the ordinance.
It’s not unusual for every person living in a house to have a car and two and three family homes exacerbate the problem when everyone tries to jam their vehicles into limited-size driveways, she said.
Porreca argued that the city can effectively notify residents of temporary bans due to winter snowstorms because forecasters usually know well in advance when storms will hit and because modern technology provides many means to send an alert.
She said the reverse 911 call system can be utilized as well as multiple social media platforms along with the city’s website, The Sun Chronicle and local cable television station DoubleACS.
“I think it’s time we take these concerns seriously,” she said.
Mayor Paul Heroux didn’t immediately return an email for comment.
