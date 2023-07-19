ATTLEBORO — The days of scurrying to find an off-street parking space between the Dec. 1 and March 31 might soon be coming to an end.
There’s a proposal before the city council that would end the winter parking ban and allow the chief of police or the superintendent of public works to declare a weather emergency in anticipation of an impending snowstorm.
The measure was introduced on Tuesday and a public hearing was approved for Aug. 15.
Mayor Cathleen DeSimone supports the measure which she wrote and co-sponsored with city councilor Diana Holmes.
"I support the end of the winter parking ban, or at least trying something less restrictive than what we have now," she said in an emailed comment to The Sun Chronicle.
She said a winter long ban is very inconvenient.
"Imposing a winter long parking ban can be challenging for folks living in certain areas of the city where there may not be enough off street parking, and we have the ability and technology to communicate information about emergency bans when needed."
Those in favor are expected to show up on Aug. 15.
The four-month ban on overnight parking has been controversial for a long time, especially since most of the time there are no impending snowstorms.
If the ban was declared, it would be in effect for 24 to 48 hours, and could be extended if needed.
The ordinance would ban parking on both sides of the streets and any vehicle found in violation would be towed at the owner’s expense.
