Attleboro Ice Clearing
Buy Now

Snow is cleared from North Main Street in downtown Attleboro.

 SUN CHRONICLE file photo

ATTLEBORO — The days of scurrying to find an off-street parking space between the Dec. 1 and March 31 might soon be coming to an end.

There’s a proposal before the city council that would end the winter parking ban and allow the chief of police or the superintendent of public works to declare a weather emergency in anticipation of an impending snowstorm.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.