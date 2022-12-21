Nova Farms
Buy Now

Nova Farms in the Attleboro Industrial Park has been open since May 2020. Blair Fish, the chief operating officer for the company, says marijuana businesses should be allowed to locate in areas zoned for business along major highways.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — The debate on whether retail marijuana shops should be allowed in business zones will resume at a public hearing on Jan. 17.

A vote on a proposal to allow the pot shops in planned highway business and general business zones was stopped last week by a charter objection from City Councilor Richard Conti.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.