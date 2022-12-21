ATTLEBORO — The debate on whether retail marijuana shops should be allowed in business zones will resume at a public hearing on Jan. 17.
A vote on a proposal to allow the pot shops in planned highway business and general business zones was stopped last week by a charter objection from City Councilor Richard Conti.
As a result it was the first item taken up by the council on Tuesday, which was the deadline for a vote.
However, no vote was taken and the matter was referred back to the ordinance committee chaired by Cathleen DeSimone.
So now the process will begin again.
Previously, the planning board voted 5-1 in favor of the change.
Currently, marijuana businesses of any kind are allowed only in industrial zones.
At a public hearing in September marijuana retailers argued that they should be allowed in planned highway business and general business zones.
Blair Fish, the chief operating officer of Nova Farms in the Attleboro Industrial Park, said there have been no problems other than traffic at the retail business and pushed for the ordinance change.
“They (pot shops) are not any different than a liquor store or a Chipotle,” he said. “People come in and buy their product and leave.”
Others argued that the pot shops should remain in the industrial zones.
Former City Council President Frank Cook spoke out against the proposal.
“I believe that these changes, if approved, will have a severe negative impact on the city and its residents,” he said. “Further, these proposals are contrary to the numerous efforts currently underway to make Attleboro a better city.”
