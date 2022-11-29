Nova Farms
Nova Farms in the industrial park in Attleboro has been open since May 2020. The chief operating officer for the company says marijuana businesses should be allowed to locate in areas zoned for business along major highways.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — A proposed ordinance that would allow retail marijuana shops in planned highway and general business zones was voted out of committee last week and will be brought before the full council on Dec. 6 for a vote.

It will take a two-thirds majority, or eight votes, to pass, said Cathleen DeSimone, ordinance committee chairwoman.

