ATTLEBORO -- At-large city councilor Cathleen DeSimone has declared her candidacy for mayor.

DeSimone announced her candidacy Saturday morning on WARA’s Dave Kane Show. With Mayor Paul Heroux winning the Democratic primary for sheriff, she wants to be ready to campaign if Heroux beats current Republican Sheriff Tom Hodgson on Nov. 8, she said in a Sun Chronicle interview following her announcement.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.