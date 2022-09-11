ATTLEBORO -- At-large city councilor Cathleen DeSimone has declared her candidacy for mayor.
DeSimone announced her candidacy Saturday morning on WARA’s Dave Kane Show. With Mayor Paul Heroux winning the Democratic primary for sheriff, she wants to be ready to campaign if Heroux beats current Republican Sheriff Tom Hodgson on Nov. 8, she said in a Sun Chronicle interview following her announcement.
DeSimone said if Heroux wins the sheriff’s job there would be a lot of work to do in a short amount of time, so she decided to get a jump on it.
“Things will move very quickly if (Heroux) wins and I want to be ready,” DeSimone, 56, said.
DeSimone, who’s an attorney by profession, said she’s enjoyed her two terms on the city council and is ready to take the next step.
“I think I can bring a fresh perspective and new ideas to City Hall,” she said.
It would be her goal to “put people first,” DeSimone said.
If Heroux should beat Hodgson, he would be sworn in early in January and that would leave an open seat in the mayor’s office.
Hodgson has served as sheriff for 25 years and is 68.
Heroux is 45 and argues that he has both academic and practical experience to assume the office of sheriff.
Council President Jay DiLisio would be acting mayor until a special election was held if the office of mayor becomes vacant in January.
If Heroux does not beat Hodgson, there will still be an open seat in the mayor’s office come 2024 because Heroux pledged to serve just three terms.
There has not been an open seat in the mayor’s office in many years.
DeSimone said an open seat could trigger a number of candidacies and she decided to try to get an edge on others.
She mulled whether to declare early and decided to do it.
“I went back and forth about declaring now, but I did not see a down side,” she said.
“When was the last time there was an open office?” DeSimone asked. “It’s been a while, so it could be very interesting. It’s exciting for Attleboro to have an open seat.”
If she’s elected to finish Heroux’s term, she would face another election in the fall of 2023.
