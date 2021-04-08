ATTLEBORO — And then there were two.
At-large City Councilor Peter Blais has formally pulled out of the race for mayor, leaving the incumbent, two-term mayor Paul Heroux, and challenger Jim Poore to battle it out.
Blais’ withdrawal was listed Wednesday on city election office records. He has taken out nomination papers to run for re-election to the council but has yet to return them.
Of course it’s still early in the electoral process so another mayoral candidate could emerge, but for now it’s only two.
Poore’s nomination papers have been certified, which puts him on the ballot.
Also withdrawing this week was Benjamin Grzyb who took out papers to challenge Scott Domenici for his Ward 6 school committee seat.
Heroux has not submitted his nomination papers, but gathering signatures is not expected to be a problem for the city’s chief executive and former state representative.
Nor is time a problem with four months to go before papers are due on Aug. 3.
So far there are just three contested positions.
With the retirement of City Clerk Steve Withers, Laurie Sawyer and City Councilor Kate Jackson are contending for that job.
The nomination papers of both women have been certified.
And with Jackson seeking the clerk’s job, two first-time candidates have emerged seeking to fill her Ward 4 council seat. They are Michael Angelo and David Bowie. Angelo’s papers have been certified.
All other elected positions, except one, have one candidate each and all are incumbents except for Ward 5 school committee candidate Chris Frappier.
The position that does not have a candidate is the third at-large school committee seat.
To date there are only two candidates for those three positions, incumbents Jim Stors and Rob Geddes.
Robert Hill is the incumbent in that third at-large seat.
The citywide election is slated for Nov. 2.
