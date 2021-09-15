ATTLEBORO — While tenants work to come up with the money needed to buy the 172-unit Sandcastle Estates, two city councilors are working to find ways to protect other mobile home parks in Attleboro.
At-large Councilor Cathleen DeSimone and Ward 1 Councilor Sara-Lynn Reynolds have floated a proposal to change the zoning in which mobile home parks are located or to create an “overlay district” for them.
Either would add more protection, DeSimone said.
Most of the mobile home parks in the city are located in Ward 1.
The changes would protect parks from being bought up and then dissolved to make way for the development of single-family homes, she said.
She and Reynolds made a presentation to the planning board Monday and have discussed the matter with the city’s director of planning and development, Gary Ayrassian.
But there’s been no decision on which option to pursue, she said.
The effort won’t help the tenants of Sandcastle Estates in their quest to buy the park, but it could help protect other mobile home parks in the future.
Many are located in areas zoned for single-family homes, which could turn a bigger profit for the land owner.
On July 26 the residents of Sandcastle voted 124-27 to try to match the nearly $19 million offer from Crow Holdings to Legacy Communities for the 82-acre facility on Mendon Road.
The association has 90 days to come up with the cash.
More than half of that time period has passed.
Once details are worked out and a choice has been made on which option to pursue, the councilors plan to submit the proposal to the full council for consideration.
Meanwhile, a proposal for a city rent control board for mobile home parks is still working its way through the state Legislature.
