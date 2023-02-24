ATTLEBORO — With the possibility of a snowstorm on Tuesday election officials met Friday at City Hall to discuss the possibility of postponing the special election for mayor.
Election administrator Leslie Veiga said a decision was made to meet again at 9 a.m. Monday to make a final decision based on the latest forecast.
She said a postponement would require consent of a Superior Court judge.
The City Solicitor would have to appear in court for that request.
After officials meet for half an hour Monday, the four mayoral candidates — Timothy Barone, John Davis, Cathleen DeSimone and Jay DiLisio — will be invited along with the public to join the meeting at 9:30 a.m. in the first floor conference room at City Hall.
Veiga said the prospect of bad weather on Tuesday prompted a number calls to the election office to inquire about absentee voting.
Residents will be able to vote absentee until Monday at noon.
Meanwhile, mail-in voting has ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
All told 690 ballots were mailed out. There are still about 200 yet to be returned.
The last day to register to vote in the special election was Feb. 18.
The new number of registered voters stands at 32,932 which is up from 32,697, an increase of 235 voters.
