City Hall Exterior
Attleboro City Hall

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — With the possibility of a snowstorm on Tuesday election officials met Friday at City Hall to discuss the possibility of postponing the special election for mayor.

Election administrator Leslie Veiga said a decision was made to meet again at 9 a.m. Monday to make a final decision based on the latest forecast.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.