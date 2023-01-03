ATTLEBORO -- A city man was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on a burglary charge related to a November fire in which the elderly mother-in-law of an Attleboro firefighter was found dead in her home.
Adam Rollins, 42, faces a charge of burglary with assault in Attleboro District Court related to the ongoing investigation into the Nov. 18 fire at 30 Division St., a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office said.
The homeowner, Judith Henriques, 80, was found dead inside the Cape-style house after firefighters responded to a call about the fire at about 12:45 a.m.
One of her sons-in-law, Brian Sweeney, is an Attleboro firefighter. He was not on duty at the time.
Rollins is accused of robbing and assaulting Henriques. He was arrested without incident in Weymouth Sunday afternoon, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.
Miliote said he could not comment further because of the ongoing investigation into Henriques' death and the cause of the fire.
Investigators are awaiting information from the state Medical Examiner’s office about the cause and manner of Henriques’ death, Miliote said.
The cause of the fire also remains under investigation by state police detectives assigned to the Bristol County district attorney’s office and the state Fire Marshall’s office, as well as Attleboro police and fire officials.
“We are continuing to thoroughly investigate this matter,” Miliote said.
More information will be revealed at Rollins’ arraignment, according to Miliote.
