Fire Attleboro
Buy Now

The roof of the home at 30 Division St., Attleboro caved in as the result of an early morning fire on Friday that claimed the life of an 80-year-old woman.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO -- A city man was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on a burglary charge related to a November fire in which the elderly mother-in-law of an Attleboro firefighter was found dead in her home.

Adam Rollins, 42, faces a charge of burglary with assault in Attleboro District Court related to the ongoing investigation into the Nov. 18 fire at 30 Division St., a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office said.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.