ATTLEBORO — A 63-year-old man with a lengthy criminal record was sentenced to serve a year jail Tuesday after pleading guilty to slashing tires on cars parked at the Attleboro Public Library last month and violating his probation for previous crimes.
Norman E. Phinney, admitted in Attleboro District Court to slashing tires on eight cars on Sept. 23, including the cars of two victims who managed to drive home before their tires went flat, according to a prosecutor.
Phinney, who at the time was living at River Court, an apartment complex at 4 Hodges St. run by the Attleboro Housing Authority, was arrested at his home that night after police reviewed videotape and interviewed witnesses.
His lawyer, Matthew Carter of Attleboro, said his client was embarrassed about the incident and admitted to needing help with alcohol addiction. Carter said medication his client takes for a mood disorder mixed with alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.
“The actions by this defendant is the result of his substance abuse problem,” Carter said. “He was not in his right mind when this incident occurred.”
Carter recommended a split jail sentence with probation and credit for the month his client has already served in jail on the case. He said his client was cooperative with police and pleaded with the judge to spare sending a man in his mid-60s to jail.
However, Assistant District Attorney Sandra Grosberg recommended Phinney serve 18 months. She said Phinney had a lengthy criminal record and committed new crimes while on probation for breaking and entering and larceny.
The break-in charges relate to a case in June 2017 in which Phinney stole from a 70-year-old neighbor at River Court after she suffered a heart attack and was laid up in the hospital. He also served 11 years in prison for arson and has a list of other crimes dating back to 1973.
Judge Daniel O’Shea said the defendant deserved a jail term because of the facts of the case and Phinney’s prior criminal record.
He rejected the defense’s recommendation but handed down a sentence shorter than what the prosecution requested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.