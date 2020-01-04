ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux and all other elected officials begin their two-year terms of office Tuesday.
The mayor, city council and school committee along with the treasurer, collector and clerk will be sworn during inauguration ceremonies at the high school starting at 7 p.m.
But the city needs others to make the machinery of government work and those others are volunteers for the city’s boards and commissions, Heroux said, putting out a plea for help Thursday.
“This is an opportunity to join me in a key role to support the goals of my administration moving Attleboro forward,” he said in a press release.
There are a number of vacant positions which require people with varied experiences.
Panels in need of volunteers are the cultural council, disability commission (the majority of members must have a disability), licensing board, municipal building commission, park commission, personnel board, solid waste advisory committee, traffic study commission, youth commission and zoning board of appeals.
There’s a vacancy for a constable as well.
Anyone who’s interested can go to www.cityofattleboro.us/344/Boards-Commissions to read a description of the duties.
Some are not listed but can be viewed in the city’s ordinance book or in Mass General Laws.
Both have links on the city’s website under the “government” tab.
For more information contact the mayor’s office at mayorssecretary@cityofattleboro.us or call 508-223-2222, ext. 3221
