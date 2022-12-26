ATTLEBORO -- Who’s the top dog in Attleboro?
No, it’s not Mayor Paul Heroux or whoever succeeds him in the Feb. 28 special election. In 2023, it’s going to be an actual dog.
ATTLEBORO -- Who’s the top dog in Attleboro?
No, it’s not Mayor Paul Heroux or whoever succeeds him in the Feb. 28 special election. In 2023, it’s going to be an actual dog.
City Clerk Kate Jackson has put together a Top Dog contest for the 4,000 or so registered canine owners in the city.
Jackson said the contest will begin on Jan. 1 and run until Feb. 28.
Residents must submit photos of their beloved pooches for consideration. The photos must be 4 x 6 inches or 5 x 7 inches in size and should only contain one dog.
If the family has more than one dog, all may be entered on individual photos.
They can be submitted by mail or dropped off.
The photo should include the dog’s name, address and a phone number.
On March 1, city hall workers will pick the top three dogs of the year, and the top dog will get tag No. 1 and get his or her photo in The Sun Chronicle.
The second- and third-place dogs will get tag numbers 2 and 3.
Jackson said one purpose of the contest is to remind dog owners to license their pets before late fees kick in.
Licensing may be done in person at the clerk’s office, 77 Park St. or by mail beginning the week of March 13.
A copy of a valid rabies certificate is required for licensing.
March 1, coincidentally, is the day after voters elect the other top dog in Attleboro, who will occupy the corner office in city hall.
Heroux was elected sheriff of Bristol County in November and currently there are three candidates vying to replace him: former city councilor John Davis and current councilors Cathleen DeSimone and Jay DiLisio.
DiLisio will become acting mayor on Jan. 4 due to his role as council president.
Early in his term, Heroux declared that dogs were welcome to visit city hall along with their owners, and residents have been accompanied by their beloved pooches while paying tax bills or making inquiries at various offices.
Jackson said all the canine contestants will be posted in the foyer of city hall, where the photos of the past 18 mayors are also on display.
There are photos of the mayors at the front door and the back door.
Jackson said the contest will be annual, so any dog left out of the running this year will get another chance next year if their owners can figure out a way to take an even cuter photograph.
For more information on the contest and the registration process contact the city clerk’s office at 508-223-2222 or email cityclerk@cityofattleboro.us.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.