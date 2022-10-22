March Big Snow (copy)
Buy Now

Bigger bonuses and higher hourly pay are some to the things being offered by Attleboro to entice plow operators for the winter.

 Sun Chronicle file photo

ATTLEBORO — The city is seeking snow plow contractors for the upcoming winter season and is offering an incentive program to attract them.

Under the program, a contractor can earn an additional $30 per hour above the hourly rate per piece of equipment plus a $1,000 seasonal bonus per contracted vehicle or piece of equipment.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.