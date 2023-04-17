ATTLEBORO — A task force set up by Mayor Cathleen DeSimone to chart a path forward for the city’s cash-poor zoo has met for the first time.
ATTLEBORO — A task force set up by Mayor Cathleen DeSimone to chart a path forward for the city’s cash-poor zoo has met for the first time.
With former mayor Kevin Dumas as chairman, the goal is simple — to make Capron Park Zoo financially solvent.
“Everyone is committed to work on a plan to make it healthy,” Dumas said during the group’s first meeting Friday afternoon. “We are all here because we love the zoo and will be working on a plan for long term sustainability, whatever that looks like.”
The task force’s mission is focused on the zoo’s budget.
Much of the it comes from ticket sales, summer camps, gift shop sales, concession sales and memberships.
All of that money goes into a revolving fund which has not been producing enough cash to keep the zoo running.
Four zoo employees get 100% of their salaries from the revolving fund. Those employees are the zoo director, assistant director, veterinarian and the program coordinator.
Three others get half of their salaries from the fund. Those jobs are the head keeper, curator of education and a zoo caretaker/lab worker.
The other eight are paid by the city.
Currently, the zoo is not bringing in enough money to cover all of its operating expenses. That was brought to light by the pandemic, which forced the zoo to shut down for months, exposing the deficit spending.
A council committee this month approved an infusion of $470,000 to get the zoo through fiscal year 2024. That amount is expected to be approved by the full council on Tuesday.
Dumas said the task force will be looking closely at the budget and how to make it sustainable.
“Everyone is really committed because we want the zoo to be a healthy, stable environment,” he said.
Dumas said another weakness of the zoo is that it’s not promoted enough. The zoo needs more patrons.
“How do we promote it in our own area?” he asked.
Park Superintendent Derek Corsi said 60% of all visitors come from Rhode Island, so it will be necessary to draw more people from Attleboro and the surrounding area.
The immediate answers from board members were that social media is under-utilized.
And that led to a simple conclusion.
“We’re probably looking at a marketing and PR (public relations) campaign,” Dumas said.
DeSimone has asked that a report from the task force be submitted by July 1.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do between now and then,” Dumas said. “It’s important that we present a plan that makes sense.”
The task force decided that it would meet weekly, at 4:30 on Tuesday afternoons, in city hall.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
