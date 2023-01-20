ATTLEBORO — Civil rights charges have been dismissed but other charges remain against two city residents alleged to have harassed a Jewish woman by throwing pornographic photos, a crucifix and other items outside her home and in her neighborhood.
Taylor LeBlanc, 25, of 7 Jody Way, and Nathaniel R. Raymond, 25, of 169 Read St. still face criminal harassment and distributing obscene matter charges in Attleboro District Court. They have pleaded innocent and their cases are scheduled for a pretrial hearing next month.
The pair is accused of distributing Photoshopped images of religious and non-religious figures engaging in sex and fake coins among other items on Nov. 9, 2020, the anniversary of Kristallnacht.
Kristallnacht is the night when Jewish synagogues and businesses were vandalized and destroyed by Nazis in Germany and Austria in 1938.
The family told police there were similar incidents in 2020, in December 2019 and in 2018.
LeBlanc and Raymond deny they targeted the woman, who they know from Attleboro High School, and say they did not know she was Jewish, according to court records. A prosecutor last year noted the contents strewn on the family’s lawn and noted it occurred on the anniversary of Kristallnacht.
Judge Michele Armour last month denied the request by defense lawyers to throw out the obscenity charge after hearing arguments in November, according to court records.
Prosecutors asked the judge to dismiss the civil rights charges, conceding that they could not prove an element of the charge that requires force or the threat of force. Defense lawyers sought the dismissal on those grounds.
LeBlanc allegedly admitted to driving the car to the woman’s house but denied knowing about the contents of a bag she said Raymond strewed about the yard.
Raymond told police LeBlanc also participated.
Domestic assault charges against Raymond in an unrelated arrest in 2021 were previously dismissed.
