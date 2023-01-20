Nathaniel raymond and taylor leblanc

ATTLEBORO — Civil rights charges have been dismissed but other charges remain against two city residents alleged to have harassed a Jewish woman by throwing pornographic photos, a crucifix and other items outside her home and in her neighborhood.

Taylor LeBlanc, 25, of 7 Jody Way, and Nathaniel R. Raymond, 25, of 169 Read St. still face criminal harassment and distributing obscene matter charges in Attleboro District Court. They have pleaded innocent and their cases are scheduled for a pretrial hearing next month.

