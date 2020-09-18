Mayor Paul Heroux says the city was notified on Sunday by the state of a positive coronavirus test in Attleboro. The city health nurse took that notification, which she had not examined, and handed it over to the contact tracing team. By the time city officials were aware that this was a person of interest — who turned out to be a high school student who should not have been attending school on Monday — classes had already been dismissed. A story in Thursday’s paper indicated a different sequence of events.
Tags
tomreilly
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.