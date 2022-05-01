ATTLEBORO -- A class action lawsuit settlement for $1.2 million to go to a group of tenants at the Oakhill mobile home park on Oakhill Avenue will go to a judge in September for final approval.
The lawsuit claims Hometown America Communities Inc., the owners of the park, overcharged rent to the tenants from October 2006 through January 2021.
The company and tenants previously reached a preliminary settlement for the tenants to be paid $1,264,804, Peter Tekippe, the Attleboro lawyer who represents the tenants, said Friday.
The proposal goes to a state Housing Court judge for final approval on Sept. 13.
Combing through real estate records, Tekippe said he has already tracked down 144 tenants who paid rent during the period covered in the settlement.
A group of tenants filed a lawsuit in 2012 against Hometown America in a case that went all the way to the state Supreme Judicial Court. The SJC ruled in the tenants' favor in November 2020 and sent the case back to the Housing Court for settlement.
Tekippe placed legal ads Friday in The Sun Chronicle and other newspapers in order to notify any other possible tenants who may be eligible to receive funds by filing a claim by July 5.