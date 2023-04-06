ATTLEBORO -- It was a big day for a seventh-grade class at Wamsutta Middle School.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation stopped by Thursday to present the class with a snow plow truck embellished with a name they chose -- "Snow Time to Lose."
They didn’t get to keep the truck, but they did get to have their photos taken in front of it.
The entry was one of only 12 winners out of 926 in the agency's first "Name a Snowplow" contest that invited elementary and middle school students to submit suggestions, MassDOT Communications Director Kristen Pennucci said.
For those that are wondering, that’s a 1.3% chance of winning.
Deputy Highway Director Alan Andrade presented the students’ teacher Lisa Almeida with a $100 gift card for school supplies.
The students also received a rendition of the sign they can hang in their classroom and each got a miniature sticker with the logo on it.
Almeida said the slogan was a group effort.
They eventually came up with “no time to lose” and then changed it to “snow time to lose.”
Pennucci said it was a way to get kids to notice the good work MassDOT employees do in clearing the roads.
And she said she hopes it will become an annual contest.
The other winning names were:
- Flurry Fighter: Pittsfield fourth grade
- Luke Snowalker: Westfield third grade
- Plower Ranger: Fitchburg first grade
- Sherlock Snowmes: Somerville fourth grade
- Snowdrop: Stoughton kindergarten classroom
- Arctic Beast: Canton second grade
- Sled Zeppelin: Shelburne Falls sixth grade
- Snow day No Way: Hadley fifth grade
- Blizzard Wizard: Boylston eighth grade
- Snow Big Deal: Malden fifth grade
- Blizzard of Oz: Boston fifth grade
