ATTLEBORO -- A power failure caused by an accident on West Street Thursday nearly cancelled classes at Brennan Middle School.
School officials were notified power was out at Brennan at about 4:45 a.m., Superintendent David Sawyer said in an email.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
ATTLEBORO -- A power failure caused by an accident on West Street Thursday nearly cancelled classes at Brennan Middle School.
School officials were notified power was out at Brennan at about 4:45 a.m., Superintendent David Sawyer said in an email.
"We later learned that the outage was caused by a car accident on West Street. At the time of the initial report, officials at the scene estimated that the power would not be restored until much later in the day, likely after school would have concluded," Sawyer said. "With no cause for hope that there would be power during any meaningful portion of the school day, we moved to cancel the day."
School officials sent out a message to students' homes at about 5:30 a.m. telling them school was going to be called off.
"Moments later we received word that the power was suddenly estimated to be restored by 6:30," Sawyer said. "While the confusion created by a retraction was certainly a consideration, the reasons to endure any subsequent dissatisfaction outweighed the alternative, and we reversed course with a new message rescinding the cancellation."
That second message was sent about 5:50 a.m.
However, just before 7 a.m., NationalGrid updated their estimate from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m., "which is obviously a quite different condition for us," Sawyer said.
"We immediately began preparing for temporarily operating without power, as we have done before," he said.
School officials then received two more conflicting reports from the utility, one restating the original report that power would not be restored until later in the day and the other updating the estimate to 9:30 a.m.
Power was eventually restored just before 10 a.m.
"I am not aware of any impact on attendance," Sawyer said.
Brennan is on Rathbun Willard Drive and not far from the high school, which wasn't impacted by the power failure.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.