NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Local and state police are investigating a threat to shoot up North Attleboro Middle School which forced officials to cancel classes before students arrived Tuesday morning.
The threat was found on a wall of one of the bathrooms by a staff member at 7 a.m. as school buses were picking up students, Superintendent John Antonucci said in a statement.
Police and parents were immediately notified and, in an abundance of caution, school buses were rerouted to bring children back home rather than to the school, Antonucci said.
A full security sweep of the school was conducted by local police assisted by the state police bomb squad and state police K9 units, Police Chief Richard McQuade said.
“We are happy to report that nothing was found and the building has been cleared,” Antonucci said.
No one was arrested and there were no immediate suspects by Tuesday afternoon, according to the police chief.
“The investigation is ongoing,” McQuade said. “We are taking this very seriously.”
State and local police are interviewing numerous school officials, staff, teachers and students, he said.
The contents of the message were not released, but Antonucci said it "contained language threatening a shooting at the school."
The threat, which officials don’t believe to be credible, was specific to the middle school, so no other schools were closed for the day, he said.
The decision to allow classes at other schools to continue was made in conjunction with the police department, Antonucci said.
“Although we don’t believe the threat to be credible, we will have an increased police presence throughout the district for the remainder of week,” he said.
McQuade said state police Lt. Brian McKenna, commander of the Foxboro barracks, and state police Lt. Paul Baker, commander of the detective unit of the Bristol County district attorney’s office, are assisting local police.
The chief said he is also working closely with the school superintendent and other school officials.
Antonucci encouraged families to talk with their children. If any student has information that may pertain to the incident, they are urged to contact a school administrator or police immediately, he said.
“Sometimes even the smallest detail can help in an investigation,” Antonucci said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 508-695-1212 or district administration at 508-643-2100.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.