NAMS Threat
Buy Now

Police officers stand outside North Attleboro Middle School Tuesday morning after a threatening message was found on a bathroom wall.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Local and state police are investigating a threat to shoot up North Attleboro Middle School which forced officials to cancel classes before students arrived Tuesday morning.

The threat was found on a wall of one of the bathrooms by a staff member at 7 a.m. as school buses were picking up students, Superintendent John Antonucci said in a statement.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.