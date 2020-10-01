ATTLEBORO — A fall cleanup will be held at the Colman Reservation and Vaughan Memorial Forest on Steere Street from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Work will involve picking up trash along the street, clearing brush along trails and the parking area, and repairing a fence.
Bring your own work gloves, water, insect repellent, tarps, and tools such as rakes, chain saws and other cutting tools, and shovels.
To help out, email attleborolandtrust@gmail.com.
Cancellations due to weather will be posted at attleborolandtrust.org, and Saturday, Oct. 10 is the raindate.
