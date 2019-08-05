ATTLEBORO -- Becky LaPlume and her family were watching an approaching storm from their screened-in porch Sunday afternoon when they heard what she said sounded like a "huge explosion and roaring noise."
Her husband told everyone to get into the basement just as a downburst of wind and heavy, sideways rain hit the side streets off Park Street near Handy Street.
When the storm passed a few minutes later and they emerged from their basement, it looked like a bomb had hit the area of Dorrance Street where they live.
A strange quiet covered the neighborhood and a tree had fallen on their pool and tree fort. A neighbor had a tree on her roof.
"I can't even believe it. No one got hurt, thankfully," she said Monday.
She said the storm left a path of destruction, but other nearby areas were untouched.
Mayor Paul Heroux and others posted photographs of toppled trees and flooded streets on Facebook.
Neighbors wondered if a tornado had struck. But, just up Park Street toward downtown Attleboro, there was no sign of a storm.
Alan Dunham of the National Weather Service in Norton said small sections of Attleboro, North Attleboro, Rehoboth and Dighton had experienced a summer thunderstorm with "downbursts."
A downburst is when "a rush of air comes down and hits the ground and spreads out," he said.
The result was not only damage from fallen trees, but power failures that lasted until early Monday morning.
Handy Street was closed to through traffic.
Work crews labored into the early morning to remove trees and clear roads. National Grid was still restoring power to homes at 9 a.m. Monday.
LaPlume said her family and others went around the neighborhood making sure their neighbors were safe.
Then her husband hitched up the generator and they had a little party in their driveway, grilling burgers and watching a tree company expertly remove the tree from her neighbor's roof.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.