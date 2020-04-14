The tree cutters went to work in earnest Tuesday, clearing limbs and other debris from roads and homes felled by Monday’s fierce wind and rain storm.
“We’re seeing a lot of storm damage. It’s definitely unfortunate for a lot of people,” John Dumont, owner of Zumalt Tree Experts in North Attleboro, said during a break.
Dumont responded to 11 customers for damage ranging from trees toppled onto houses to a tree landing on a camper on Pike Avenue in Attleboro.
“Most of the trees have been compromised or stressed out from the last storm,” Dumont said. “Many were overpowered by Mother Nature.”
Tony Shaw, owner of Tony’s Tree Service in Mansfield, said he had received about 40 calls and was cutting his way through them Tuesday afternoon.
“I’m busy,” Shaw said during a break.
He said many of the trees that fell were pines, which are more prone to topple in windy rain storms than other trees.
Despite the damage wrought by the storm, Dumont and Shaw said they saw more serious damage after previous storms.
But, he said, “There haven’t been too many with trees right through the houses.”
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said his department responded to at least a dozen calls for trees or wires down on roads. A portion of Wilmarth Street was still closed Tuesday afternoon as well as Slater Street near the Norton line.
In an eight-hour period Monday, Norfolk police responded to more than three dozen calls about trees or wires blocking roads.
Norfolk Fire Chief Erron Kinney said his department responded to 36 calls in one shift.
“There are still many downed trees and power outages throughout the town,” Kinney said. “Eversource has indicated that they will have power restored by tomorrow at the end of business day.”
In the Attleboro area, the storm Monday knocked out power to roughly 15,000 customers.
By 10 a.m. Tuesday, about a third of those customers were still without power, but many were getting power back by late Tuesday night, according to National Grid.
In Attleboro, nearly 2,000 of the city’s 20,104 customers were in the dark at one point.
The hardest hit community, Rehoboth, had more than half of the town still without electricity Tuesday morning, and nearly 1,500 early Tuesday night.
Norton was also among the hardest hit communities in Bristol County, with up to four utility poles snapped on Oak Street alone.
A tree fell near town hall and the fire station, blocking East Main Street (Route 123) and forcing emergency vehicles to go around the back of the municipal complex. The resulting damage to utility wires and lights also smashed the front door of town hall.
National Grid reported as many as 5,560 of 7,666 customers in Norton were at one point without electricity while 4,361 of 5,221 customers in Rehoboth were in the same situation.
In Mansfield, the town’s municipal electric department workers were repairing service in West Mansfield to 19 customers where damage was most extensive, Joe Sollecito, general manager said.
The storm knocked out a circuit breaker at the Gilbert Street substation, affecting customers in West Mansfield in the West Street area to Copeland Drive near downtown, Sollecito said.
About 1,679 of the town’s 10,000 customers were affected, with most of the power restored by Monday night, Sollecito added.
Workers had to replace eight poles, two transformers in addition to primary and secondary lines, Sollecito said.
Because phone lines were down and the town had only limited cell numbers, two workers went door-to-door to tell customers of the potential power restoration time frame.
In addition, Sollecito said, there were about a dozen customers where trees tore service lines from homes.
As of Tuesday morning, 321 remained out in Foxboro from a high of 783, National Grid said.
A 50-foot maple landed on a swing set in a backyard off Baker Street in Foxboro.
In Norfolk, Eversource on Tuesday reported 310 customers, or 7.6 percent of the total 4,045 customers, were without power, down about half from the high total during the storm. That number dwindled to just over a dozen Tuesday night, however.
In North Attleboro, power failure figures were not available. The town’s electric department reported on its website that all power was restored by 9 p.m. Monday.
The Attleboro Water Department recorded 2.4 inches of rain from the storm.
The rain weakened the soil around tree roots, helping along with the hefty winds to bring down many of the trees, meteorologists said.
Monday saw a high of 60 degrees at 5 p.m., the department said, which along with mostly sunny skies made for a welcome day to clean up from the storm.
