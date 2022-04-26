Several more area communities are hosting outdoor cleanups the next two weekends to mark Earth Day.
North Attleboro
Online registration continues for the Ninth Annual Great American Cleanup, run by Keep North Attleboro Beautiful.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7.
Volunteers must confirm their registration and pick up their supplies, along with volunteer T-shirts, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28.
A raffle will be held Thursday night and at the high school lobby the day of the cleanup, where late registrants will also be able to sign up earlier that morning. Winners will be announced at a pizza party for volunteers at noon that same day.
Register and see cleanup spots at keepnabeautiful.com/Volunteer Opportunities/Great American Cleanup.
The event wasn’t held in 2020 and none of the accompanying events were held in 2021, though there was a cleanup.
Mansfield
The 15th annual Great Mansfield Cleanup is taking place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. A volunteer-appreciation pizza party will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the South Common.
Keep Mansfield Beautiful again is coordinating the townwide cleanup.
This year marks a return to a full, in-person, one-day event, with large groups permitted and no face coverings required.
During last year’s cleanup, more than 500 volunteers, including groups from Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, local churches, community groups, and businesses, removed litter from roadsides, parks, and school grounds.
“The Great Mansfield Cleanup is a rite of spring here in Mansfield and this year, we’re looking forward to being able to gather again publicly in groups to clean up our beautiful town and celebrate our success together at the pizza party,” said Jeff Ward, executive director of Keep Mansfield Beautiful.
Volunteers can register through Friday. Sign up at www.keepmansfieldbeautiful.com.
To cover the expense of running the annual cleanup, Keep Mansfield Beautiful is seeking financial donations from local businesses and residents. Donations can be made at www.keepmansfieldbeautiful.com.
Seekonk
The Seekonk Recycling Committee is sponsoring an Earth Day Litter Patrol Saturday, and volunteers are needed.
Supplies (T-shirts, gloves and bags) will be handed out from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the DPW, 871 Taunton St. (Route 44).
Free tree seedlings will also be given to those who volunteer.
Email wkirchmann@seekonk-ma.gov or call 508-336-8523 with any questions or to make other arrangements for pickup if the date/time is not convenient.