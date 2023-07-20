Attleboro police cruiser
Buy Now

ATTLEBORO — A clerk at Lucky 95 Lottery and Smoke Shop on Route 1 in South Attleboro was robbed at gunpoint late Wednesday night while standing outside the store.

The clerk, who was not injured, was robbed about 10:30 p.m. of his wallet and jewelry by three males, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said. The robbers were described as Black and wearing hooded sweatshirts.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.