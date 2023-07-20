ATTLEBORO — A clerk at Lucky 95 Lottery and Smoke Shop on Route 1 in South Attleboro was robbed at gunpoint late Wednesday night while standing outside the store.
The clerk, who was not injured, was robbed about 10:30 p.m. of his wallet and jewelry by three males, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said. The robbers were described as Black and wearing hooded sweatshirts.
During the holdup, one of the robbers brandished a gun and pointed it at the victim before all three culprits jumped into a silver Audi and drove off, Heagney said.
The car fled at a high rate of speed on Bacon Street and is believed to have traveled on West Carpenter Street toward Cumberland.
Police are asking residents along those streets to check their security cameras for the vehicle around the time of the robbery and contact police.
The store is located at 1077 Washington St. (Route 1) at the corner of Bacon Street, near the Pawtucket line.
The robbery is under investigation by detectives James Butler and James Miller.
Anyone with information is urged to call 508-222-1212 and ask for detectives, or call the police department tip line at 774-203-1915.
