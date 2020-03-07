PLAINVILLE -- The Clintons are coming to town. Not Bill and Hillary, but mother and daughter.
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are scheduled to make a stop Saturday, April 4 at An Unlikely Story bookstore off South Street (Route 123) downtown, the store announced in its newsletter Friday.
The visit is for a children's picture book the Clintons wrote, "Grandma's Gardens."
It won't be a typical book signing as one might suspect.
"This is a photo line and not a book signing," the bookstore said.
The co-authors will also not be signing memorabilia.
Tickets are required to visit with the visitors, and they are set to go on sale at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at the bookstore's website, www.anunlikelystory.com, and are expected to sell out quickly.
"For the best chance of purchasing tickets, please use a strong internet connection and non-mobile device," the bookstore said.
No tickets will be available at the store, and there will be no waiting list.
Attendees in groups of up to four people, including children, will have the chance to take their photo with the authors. Each $20 ticket comes with one unsigned copy of the book and a photo.
You must purchase as many tickets as you would like photos. For example, two people who would like individual photos must purchase separate tickets. A group of four people who would only like one photo only needs to purchase one ticket, according to the bookstore.
The Clintons are scheduled to appear at the bookstore at 11 a.m. April 4.
It won't be the first time Chelsea Clinton has made a stop at the local bookstore.
Clinton appeared there in March 2018 for a reading and signing of her nonfiction children's book “She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History," the companion book to Clinton's best seller "She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World."
That evening, 200 fans lucky enough to have secured tickets packed the second floor of the bookstore to hear the former first daughter read her book and ask questions. Another 900 people waited to have their copies of the book signed.
The popular bookstore has been visited by many well-known authors since its opening in 2016.
The store is owned by Jeff Kinney, author of the popular "Wimpy Kid" children's book series and a resident of Plainville.
