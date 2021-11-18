FALL RIVER — Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday in the trial of a Boston man charged with murder in the death of a house guest during a 2017 home invasion in Attleboro.
Jaquan Cohen, 30, is accused of shooting 34-year-old Thomas Pomare in the face at a South Avenue home during a botched attempt to steal 10 pounds of marijuana.
Pomare, a former Attleboro man, was a guest at the home of a close friend at the time. He died at Sturdy Memorial Hospital hours after the shooting on Dec. 4, 2017.
Cohen is being tried in Fall River Superior Court on charges of first-degree murder, armed home invasion and armed assault with intent to rob.
He is the last of four men to be prosecuted in the case. The others have pleaded guilty to manslaughter and are serving prison sentences.
Prosecutors argue that Cohen and Job Williams, 37, of Boston, were armed with handguns when they forced their way inside the home at 148 South Ave.
Another co-defendant, Archie Charles, 29, formerly of Attleboro, confessed to being the getaway driver and implicated Cohen and Williams.
In addition, Charles also implicated a fourth man, Devaun Petigny, 29, of Attleboro, in the planning of the robbery.
As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Charles testified against Cohen. He told the jury Cohen admitted to shooting Pomare after Pomare went for his gun.
The claim was contradicted by one of the residents of the home and a police ballistics expert who testified there was no evidence Pomare was shot at close range.
Charles’ credibility was challenged by Cohen’s lawyer, Mark Wester, who argued his client was not the shooter.
During questioning, Wester suggested Charles changed his account of the shooting over the course of time in order to win a deal from prosecutors.
Charles was also initially charged with murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2018 and received an 8- to 11-year prison sentence.
He was the only witness to identify Cohen in court as the shooter but maintained he never saw Cohen with a gun despite driving from Boston to Attleboro with him.
Deputy Bristol County District Attorney William McCauley has argued that Charles turned himself in to police days after the slaying and implicated himself in the crime well before he reached an agreement to testify.
During testimony Thursday, Charles’ mother, Charmaine Sampson, said her son confessed to her what happened before she went with him to the Attleboro police station.
No weapon was ever found but a 9 mm bullet was seized from Cohen’s apartment which prosecutors say had the same markings as a spent shell found at 148 South Main.
The getaway vehicle was found and searched but no DNA evidence was recovered linking Cohen to the crime.
The defense rested its case Thursday after calling six witnesses, including four police officers. Cohen did not take the stand in his own defense.
The prosecution called nearly two dozen witnesses and offered over 100 exhibits, mostly photographs and documents.
Judge Daniel O’Shea will give the 14-member jury instructions on the law before the panel will be paired to a dozen members to deliberate the evidence.
Two will serve as alternates.
