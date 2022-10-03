Cold and flu season hasn’t hit the area with full force yet.
But just wait.
Some areas in Massachusetts have already seen an uptick in cases, including viral infections other than COVID-19, that are serious enough to require hospitalization.
The pediatric intensive care unit at the Mass. General Hospital for Children is full, and Boston Children’s Hospital reports high patient volume and longer wait times, according to media reports this week.
Locally, however, the situation is not quite as dire, although it could be just a matter of time.
Dr. Leonard Mermel, medical director of the Department of Epidemiology and Infection Control at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, said he hasn’t heard yet of any spike in respiratory viruses locally.
Looking overseas, however, he said the British are starting to see flu cases earlier than normal. In Australia and New Zealand, where winter health issues often presage those in the U.S., “they’ve had more flu cases than usual,” Mermel said.
“Their flu season was all thrown off because of COVID,” he said, citing a possible explanation for the increase.
Governments and individuals observed masking and social distancing rules to stem the pandemic and had the effect of stopping the spread of other illnesses as well, Mermel said.
But that’s changed.
The same thing, more cases of flu and respiratory viruses, could happen here, he fears.
“Partly because we have not had much flu and people have lost whatever immunity they had, or have not gotten flu shots as avidly,” Mermel said, adding there has also been a drop in public health measures.
“We’ve seen a lot of vigilance in the past couple of years. It’s less so now,” Mermel said.
Sturdy Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr. Brian Patel, said that, anecdotally, there seems to have been an early rise in the number of children with respiratory viruses passing through the Attleboro facility’s emergency department, although “not an overwhelming number.”
Patel notes that it’s still a little early for cases to spike. Usually, that comes later in October or in November.
But there is a local ripple effect from the situation in Boston.
“We are seeing some delays in transferring children” to Boston hospitals for treatment, Patel said. But that doesn’t mean that a surge isn’t on the way.
“There’s been a certain laxness in rules,” he said.
So far, local schools do not seem to have seen a large number of absences due to illness.
“We have not observed any increase in flu numbers,” Joseph Baeta, superintendent in Norton, wrote in an email Monday. “We have seen a small increase of (COVID-19), about 34 cases over two-plus weeks.”
John Antonucci, superintendent in North Attleboro, said in a phone interview Monday, that “nothing has been reported to me” concerning an increase in colds or flu. “There’s not been an uptick at this time.”
And keeping a sick child home from school is one way to stop the spread of viruses.
Patel and Mermel agree that prevention of a resurgent cold and flu season means going back to the same preventive measures as during the pandemic. Along, of course, with getting an annual flu shot along with a COVID booster.
“Good hand hygiene is vital,” Patel said. “If your kids are sick, keep them home from school.”
Mermel noted there are simple pragmatic steps to take, such as avoiding large crowds and gathering outdoors if you can or sticking to venues with good air circulation.
He pointed out that with children back in school and mask mandates falling by the wayside in various communities, the risk of spreading any kind of virus has increased.
“We’ve been letting our guard own,” Mermel said. “We need to be prepared.”