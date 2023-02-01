The full force of winter is poised to finally arrive starting Friday. But it won’t be snow, just frigid cold — possibly the coldest weather in several years.
An arctic front will move through Friday and deliver a dangerously cold air mass to southern New England into Saturday, the National Weather Service in Norton says.
With wind, the feel-like temperatures could plunge to minus-20 and lower late Friday night and Saturday morning, and even colder in the Berkshires.
A wind chill watch is expected to be upgraded to a wind chill warning.
Such temperatures can make it dangerous to be outside for too long, leading to frostbite, the public is warned.
Friday morning will get temperatures in the low 20s that will feel like single digits, but it only will go downhill from there. Meteorologists say the thermometer will read around zero late Friday night and feeling as low as around -15.
Saturday is expected to drop below zero and could break a record. It’s forecast to only get into the upper teens/low 20s but feel below zero with continued wind.
The record low for Saturday’s date is -3 in 1942, Attleboro Water Department records show.
The coldest it has been this winter was 8 degrees on Christmas Eve.
The bitterly cold weather is expected to move out of the region by Sunday, which after a morning low of about 10 should get into the 40s, forecasters say.
The icy cold temperatures are coming on the heels of one of the warmest Januarys on record.
The average daily low was 30, well above the typical 19, the city water department reported. In fact, the lowest temp for the month didn’t even hit the average low, coming in at 22.
The average daily high was 44, also well above the typical 36, water department records show. The highest temp was 57.
Thursday is forecast to see a high of around 40 and low in the upper teens.