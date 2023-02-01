Cold Wx Pic For Thursday
Buy Now

An employee of the Attleboro Park and Forestry Department keeps bundled up Wednesday while doing cleanup work at Capron Park.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

The full force of winter is poised to finally arrive starting Friday. But it won’t be snow, just frigid cold — possibly the coldest weather in several years.

An arctic front will move through Friday and deliver a dangerously cold air mass to southern New England into Saturday, the National Weather Service in Norton says.