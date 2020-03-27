NORTH ATTLEBORO — There’s a joke in local political circles and it goes something like this:
“I opened a can of tomatoes the other day and I was surprised Betty Poirier wasn’t there. She’s at the opening of everything.”
Ba da boom.
It’s a joke state Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro, laughs at herself because she knows it contains more than a kernel of truth.
Few politicians are more involved in the day-to-day events in their hometown than the 10-term legislator. Now that she has announced she won’t be running for re-election this fall, those who know her say she will be missed.
Keith Lapointe, president of the town council, has known Poirer and her family nearly all his life. (He attended North Attleboro High School with their son Ryan).
“She has just been a consistent advocate for our community,” Lapointe said Friday.
Poirier and her husband Kevin, who served as state representative before her, “have been effective, even as Republicans in a blue state, ensuring North Attleboro gets its voice heard in the Legislature,” he said. “She’ll be missed for sure.”
Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, has not only been a Beacon Hill colleague, sitting behind her in the House chamber for the last 10 years, he’s also been her car pool partner on the sometimes lengthy commute to the Statehouse. “I joke that she’s my HOV dummy. She jokes that I’m her driver.”
As a political mentor, Howitt says he’s been impressed that Poirier is always dignified and “dressed to the nines” because she believes it’s important that people present a good image.
Her bills are well thought of and her door is always open to colleagues, he noted. That may be because she is always willing to offer advice and counsel. Or possibly because she always has licorice on hand.
He’s also learned that she’s a hard act to follow when it comes to speaking engagements.
“She covers all the bases. When you get up after she speaks, there’s not a lot to say,” Howitt said.
“She is involved in so many aspects of philanthophy that people are unaware of,” he added.
Along with her efforts to collect food for Lenore’s Pantry, the local food bank, Poirier has also worked on behalf of foster children, with the Downtown Associates of North Attleboro, and at events for the elderly organized by her staff.
And there’s also her support for the work of the Hockomock YMCA.
“Betty is so selfless,” Ed Hurley, president of the Y, said. “I joke that there has to be more than one of her because there’s no way one person can be all the places she is.”
“She’s really captured the passion for what we do here at the Y,” Hurley said.
“She’s a special person. We are all better for her representing us,” he said.
