NORTON — Which Wheaton is which?
It’s not the first time, and it probably won’t be the last, but two colleges with similar names are at the center of an online kerfuffle over “wokeness” and the First Amendment.
This time it’s Wheaton College of Wheaton, Ill., known as one of America’s premiere religious schools of higher learning, that’s become the target of conservative ire. A popular right-wing radio host slammed a Twitter item questioning his knowledge of the Constitution by a “woke professor at the once great, now miserable, Wheaton College ...” according to a transcript of the show published by thecurrentpub.com.
Charlie Kirk told his listeners Monday he’d seen a tweet from “a very smug person — who was a professor from Wheaton College which used to be a really good place and is now a complete woke and unfortunately increasingly Godless institution — by the name of Dr. Miranda Yaver.”
From the context, it seems Kirk believed the critical tweet had come from a faculty member at the Illinois school.
Yaver, however, is a newly-named assistant professor of political science at the avowedly secular Wheaton College in Norton.
Yaver had taken issue with Kirk’s claim online that separation of church and state is nowhere mentioned in America’s founding document and is a myth promoted by “secular humanists.”
Over a tweet of that broadcast on July 6, Yaver wrote, “It’s a good thing Charlie Kirk doesn’t go to Wheaton because he would fail my Constitutional Law class.”
Kirk took note and responded with an emailed invitation to Yaver to debate him on his show, an offer she says she doesn’t take seriously, but tweeted that his email “added some much-needed hilarity to my day.”
She, in turn, invited Kirk to sign up for her course but to first “read the First Amendment.”
That led to this from Kirk on his Monday show: “I fear for your students, however I’m not shocked Wheaton is staffed with such prideful fools as yourself. Have a blessed day, I pray you learn something and stay away from young people.”
To Yaver, the confusion is “funny.”
In an email reply to The Sun Chronicle, she wrote, “I gathered from a couple of my Twitter mentions that there was some mix-up as to whether I taught at a religious institution … but I don’t listen to his show.”
Yaver, a former Cleveland-area resident who relocated to Massachusetts this month, received her PhD. from Columbia University and has written pieces for The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Guardian.
In her email, she said she “only got a couple of social media notifications about it so I don’t know the details.” (At least one version in her Twitter timeline can’t be reprinted in a family newspaper.)
“I have thoroughly enjoyed teaching students across the ideological spectrum and welcome serious debate about law, politics, and policy. However, I am well aware of Charlie Kirk’s record of bigotry and bad faith arguments, and I see no point in dignifying him with a serious response,” she wrote.
Besides hosting his radio show, Kirk has been CEO, chief fundraiser, and the public face of Turning Point, an organization that advocates for conservative causes on campus, since he cofounded it as a teenager. He has also spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and election fraud.
An email to his radio show’s producers Tuesday was not returned. Emails to press spokespeople at both Wheatons also went unanswered Tuesday.
The two schools have been conflated before. (The Norton school’s website even has a page called “A tale of two Wheatons,” addressing the issue.)
In 2016, the Illinois school suspended a tenured political science professor after she posted on Facebook that she would wear a hijab during Advent in support of Muslims. “I stand in religious solidarity with Muslims because they, like me, a Christian, are people of the book,” Larycia Hawkins wrote on Facebook, “… we worship the same God.”
(Hawkins eventually resigned her post at that Wheaton and was named a visiting fellow at the University of Virginia the same year.)
Dennis Hanno, president of Norton’s Wheaton at the time wrote in an op-ed piece for The Washington Post, “This awful truth became clear to many of us on our campus within hours — perhaps even minutes — after the coverage of the controversy on the other similarly named college, located 1,000 miles away from our own, made the news.
“Calls, emails and angry threats poured in. The fact that they were misdirected (hateful incivility aimed at the wrong college) did little to reduce their sting.”
And in 2010 Ann Curry, graduation speaker at the Norton school, made the same error, but without the rancor. The NBC “Today” show anchor cited evangelist Billy Graham and horror writer Wes Craven, among others, as prominent Wheaton alumni in her commencement address.
Except, they attended the other Wheaton College, the Christian liberal arts school in Wheaton, Ill.
Norton’s Wheaton later received a letter from Curry apologizing for her error. Curry wrote: “I want you to know that my brief visit left me deeply impressed with the quality of Wheaton.
“It was evident in the confidence of your graduates as they collected their diplomas, that they have been exceedingly well nurtured. And even with my blunder, the students were also gracious enough to react with a standing ovation. Now THAT is good manners.”