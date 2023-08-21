PLAINVILLE -- After being dormant for roughly three years, mainly due to the pandemic, the local Democratic Town Committee is being revived under the leadership of a college student.
The committee is "thrilled to announce its reorganization...marking an exciting chapter in its history," committee Chairman Andrew LaBerge said. "Spearheaded by renewed leadership, the Democratic Town Committee is determined to reignite its mission and extend its impact across the town."
LaBerge, 18, is believed to be one of the youngest, if not the youngest, political committee chairs in the state.
The 2022 King Philip graduate, who is a sophomore studying political science in college, chaired Plainville’s 2023 Democratic Caucus.
LaBerge said he intends to reflect "the importance of young people in our political processes."
"The reorganization of the committee comes at a pivotal time, as Plainville faces a myriad of challenges and opportunities," LaBerge said.
The town's biggest challenges include clean water, access to housing, and education, he said.
"Our students and teachers deserve our unwavering support," LaBerge said. "With the Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School building project vote approaching on October 24th, conversations surrounding education funding will renew.
"The renewed commitment to grassroots organizing, policy advocacy, and community outreach will play a crucial role in addressing these issues head-on."
The DTC, the chairman said, is committed to advocating for progressive policies and supporting Democrats up and down the ballot.
"We are dedicated to fostering inclusive dialogues, harnessing local talents, and collaborating with our neighbors to bring about positive change," he said.
The committee has a steering committee with three core members with plans to grow membership through 2024.