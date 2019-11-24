MANSFIELD — An intern who won a national award for creating a sign language pocket guide for the town police department says she hopes to get other police agencies to use the booklet.
Catherine Fitzgerald, 18, of Mansfield, said Friday she has sent a few of the American Sign Language guides to the Manchester, N.H. police department after receiving a request for them.
Fitzgerald, who has profound hearing loss, was one of four winners of the 2019 Oticon Focus on People Award for creating the guide while working as an intern earlier this year at the town police department.
Oticon is a hearing aid manufacturer based in Copenhagen, Denmark that has recognized outstanding individuals with hearing loss for over two decades.
She taught police officers and civilian employees sign language and won the praises of the staff and Police Chief Ron Sellon, who said the guide was another tool for the department to build bridges to another segment of the disability community.
The internship and guide was a senior project for the 2018 graduate of Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in Easton.
"Being recognized for something that started out as a requirement to graduate is truly astonishing. I still don't think I've fully wrapped my head around it," Fitzgerald said in an email.
"But after receiving this award," she said, "I only want to keep going with the project and potentially visiting other police departments in the area."
Fitzgerald is wrapping up her first semester at Curry College where she is majoring in criminal justice.
"I intend on being involved with police, but as a crime scene investigator or forensic technician," she said.
Her internship at the police department "has truly been a life-changing experience," Fitzgerald said.
"I love the environment of being in a police department and the officers and staff that I've met will be a part of my life for the rest of my life. I truly cannot thank them enough for taking a chance on me when I started there at the age of 16 and for sticking with me since," she said.
Fitzgerald was one of three finalists for the Oticon award in the student category and was chosen by a nationwide vote.
