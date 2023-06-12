ATTLEBORO -- An Attleboro native and UMass-Lowell student helped build a Formula One race car that won praise from judges at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, last month.
Ryan Tangney, 22, who's vice president of the River Hawk Racing Team at UMass-Lowell, said the car, unfortunately, didn’t get to compete in the May 15 race because of a safety issue with one of the wheels.
He needed a part to make it safe, but there was no time to order and install it before the race, he said.
But the car did get plaudits from the judges.
“The judges agreed we did a great job as a first year team,” Tangney said. “I’m just so proud we pulled it together.”
“Personally I was not disappointed,” he said, noting that the effort was the team’s first.
Tangney will be a second semester junior in the fall.
He’s studying plastics engineering, helped design an air intake valve for the car and was in charge of the power train design. Tangney made the part with a 3D printer.
Formula One cars are stripped-down race vehicles with little more than a frame and an engine. There are no doors or roofs.
The car Tangney and his team designed ran on a 600-cubic-centimeter motorcycle engine.
Tangney said the motor was expected to produce about 80 horse power and would be able to hit speeds of 50 mph to 60 mph.
He’s looking forward to going back next year and racing the car.
“We’ll improve it for the upcoming year,” he said. “We’ll be back next spring for sure.”
