ATTLEBORO -- An Attleboro native and UMass-Lowell student helped build a Formula One race car that won praise from judges at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, last month.

Ryan Tangney, 22, who's vice president of the River Hawk Racing Team at UMass-Lowell, said the car, unfortunately, didn’t get to compete in the May 15 race because of a safety issue with one of the wheels.

